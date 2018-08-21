South Africa: Boks Back to Boost Lions in Currie Cup Opener

Springboks Ross Cronje and Marvin Orie , not part of the 28-man squad in Argentina for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash in Mendoza, will instead turn out for the Golden Lions in their Currie Cup opener against Griquas on Friday night.

Scrumhalf Cronje has been named captain of the side.

The Lions also boast Springboks in the form of fullback Andries Coetzee and left wing Courtnall Skosan.

While the Lions are yet to play in this year's Currie Cup, Griquas got off to a losing start in their first match last weekend when they went down 42-19 away to the Pumas .

Kick-off on Friday at Ellis Park is at 19:00.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Jan-Louis la Grange, 12 Manny Rass, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Len Massyn, 6 James Venter, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Corne Fourie, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 HP van Schoor, 17 Jacobie Adriaanse, 18 PJ Steenkamp, 19 Vincent Tshituka, 20 Dillon Smit, 21 Tyrone Green, 22 Wandisile Simelane

Griquas

TBA

Source: Sport24