21 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Beast, Franks Set for Test Milestones

Tagged:

Related Topics

Front-rowers "Beast" Mtawarira and Owen Franks will further etch their names if rugby folklore should they be selected for Saturday's Round 2 action in the Rugby Championship.

For Mtawarira, a mainstay in the No 1 loosehead jersey for the Springboks since his first match in 2008, selection for Saturday's clash against Argentina in Mendoza will be his 103rd Test cap, and will see him pass Percy Montgomery on the list of most-capped South Africans.

Mtawarira, 33, will move into sole fifth-place behind retired foursome Victor Matfield (127), Bryan Habana (124), John Smit (111) and Jean de Villiers (109).

The six players are South Africa's only centurions to date, with the next player in line - seemingly unwanted hooker Bismarck du Plessis - some distance away on 79 appearances.

Meanwhile, Franks will make his 100th appearance for the All Blacks, should he crack the tighthead nod for Saturday's clash against the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland.

Not 31 until December 23, Franks has a number of scrummaging years ahead of him.

Franks will become the ninth All Black Test centurion - and just the second prop to do so.

Retired rugby union legend Richie McCaw leads the all-time most capped list with 148.

From a New Zealand point of view, he is followed by hooker Keven Mealamu (132 - retired), prop Tony Woodcock (118 - retired), flyhalf Dan Carter (112 - retired), current All Blacks No 8 and skipper Kieran Read (110), centre Ma'a Nonu (103 - active, but ineligible for national election), fullback Mils Muliaina (100 - retired) and lock Sam Whitelock who celebrated his 100th Test last weekend in Sydney.

All told, Franks will become rugby's 55th Test centurion.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Petrol Cost Hikes Blamed on Exchange Rates, Venezuela Instability

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has presented several reasons why South Africans have to pay more at the pumps during an… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.