South Africa: Macbeth - Not an Easy Watch, but a Rewarding One

analysis

More than 400 years after it was written, Shakespeare's Macbeth remains a story for all times and territories.

This bloodthirsty tale of treachery, treason and an all-consuming greed for land and titles is often jazzed up to make it more palatable for today's attention-deficit audiences, by modernising the language or relocating it to a more familiar time and place.

Not this version by Fred Abrahamse and Marcel Meyer, who are presenting Macbeth in its deep and dense original format to create a menacing spectacle that drips with blood and witchcraft. It's a thrilling, complex show that demands nearly as much attention from the audience as the actors.

It's stripped back to basics with the original language, little in the way of props, scenery or fancy costumes, and a man playing Lady Macbeth, as it would have been back in the day.

Shakespeare in its raw, unadulterated form isn't easy for a modern audience. The text is rich with imagery and emotional impact, but complicated by the fact that language has moved on from these flowery words and rhythms. You can't switch off for a moment as you listen intently to follow the politics,...