6 August 2018

The White House (Washington, DC)

Kenya: Statement from the Press Secretary on the Visit of President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya

Washington, DC — President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya to the White House on August 27, 2018.

Kenya is a vital partner of the United States, and President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to broaden the strategic partnership based on our shared democratic values and mutual interests.

The meeting between the two leaders will reaffirm the longstanding relationship between the United States and Kenya as a cornerstone of peace and stability in Africa and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

President Trump and President Kenyatta will explore ways to bolster trade and investment between the two countries, while strengthening security cooperation.

