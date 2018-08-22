South Africa: Twitter Outrage Over Racist Holiday Maker Use of K-Word

Photo: Twitter

Man causes fury with “K-word” beach rant.

Social media users in SA are upset at a man on holiday who used a racial slur to describe beach goers.

A tweet emerged showing a man who described a beach using the k-word, EWN reported.

In the video, the unidentified man describes an idyllic beach, saying "amazing sea and not one k*ff*r in sight".

While the identity or even the nationality of the man remains unknown, African Star Communications founder Farah Fortune shared the video on Twitter.

The video is reminiscent of real estate agent Penny Sparrow who was guilty of crimen injuria and fined R5 000 by the Scottburgh Magistrates' Court after referring to black people on KwaZulu-Natal beaches as "monkeys". She was also fined R150 000 by the Equality Court.

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for calling a black police officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident. She was sentenced to a two year prison term.

Fortune's tweet elicited 147 replies and 351 retweets as social media users expressed their reactions.

Source: News24