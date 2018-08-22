21 August 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Ghana: Strika of 'Beast of No Nation' Seen Begging for Money On the Streets of Accra

By Njideka Agbo

Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye is popularly known for his role as "Strika" in the film, Beast of No Nations.

Unlike his fellow actor Abraham Attah (Agu) and has since shot to fame, the film star was seen on the streets of Ghana begging for money. This, he said, is because he never got his monetary fund of $30,000 (N10,800,000) from his role despite claims that someone (Kofi Robert) is holding the money on his behalf until he turns 18.

The 19-year-old orphan said that he begs and hawks for a living to take care of himself. He also said that he is yet to see the 1% of the profit from Netflix

"After the movie, I was to be paid 1% of the profit made from the movie. They told me it's in the bank but I am yet to see the money,"

"The way he [Abraham Attah] now behaves is not good. The way he talks; the way he replies is not good. He will be shouting on you and all stuff, I don't know if it's because he has travelled outside [sic]," he said

