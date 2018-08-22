Nigeria: Ethiopia Fines Nigerian Striker Over Forged Documents

The Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) has fined Okiki Afolabi after it discovered that the Nigerian striker presented a fake document during his transfer to Egyptian Premier League club, Ismaily.

Ismaily recently signed the former Sunshine Stars player from Ethiopian champions, Jimma Aba Jifar.

The 23-year-old striker scored 23 goals to finish as Ethiopian league's top scorer as Jimma Aba Jifar won the title on goal difference.

According to a report in Kingfut.com, the Nigerian forward, who presented a fake document during his transfer to Egyptian side, Ismaily SC, is awaiting a FIFA transfer ban after the EFF Disciplinary Committee filed a complaint to the world football governing body.