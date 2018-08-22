21 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli's Sister for Burial Today

BURIAL of President John Magufuli's sister Monica Joseph Magufuli will be held today in Chato, Geita Region.

The late Monica passed away on Sunday morning at Bugando Medical Centre in Mwanza where she had been admitted for treatment.

The news of her death was confirmed by the Director for Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa and the Director of Tanzania Information Services (Maelezo), Dr Hassan Abbas, who doubles as Chief Government Spokesperson.

"I am sad to inform you (the public) that the sister to President Magufuli, Ms Monica Joseph Magufuli has passed away this morning (Sunday) at Bugando Hospital in Mwanza.

"I hereby express my condolences to President Magufuli, his family and all who have been touched by the death," Mr Msigwa tweeted in his official account.

Dr Abbas tweeted; "Let me extend my sympathy to President Magufuli PJ following the death of his sister Monica Joseph Magufuli. May the Almighty grant them (the family) patience."

On Saturday, after landing at Mwanza Airport President Magufuli visited his sister at the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The family is currently arranging for the funeral.

Ms Monica passed away at 63 years having been born on November 25, 1955. She is survived by nine children and 25 grandchildren.

