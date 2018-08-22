21 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: State-Sponsored Students Not Bound to Work in Tanzania, Says Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cledo Michael Thecitizentz

Dar es Salaam — The government has said it has no control over state-sponsored students when it comes to their choosing where to work, despite the country facing a shortage of experts in the oil and gas sectors.

Speaking yesterday in a ceremony to bid farewell to 20 students leaving for China, the Energy ministry's permanent secretary Khamisi Mwinyimvua said currently the country has no law binding Tanzanians from working for firms outside the country.

"The government has been making efforts to offer funding to students to increase the number of experts to satisfy the country's needs, but it is difficult to stop someone from going to work elsewhere," said Dr Mwinyimvua.

Until this year, a total of 100 Tanzanians have been sent to China for special training in the oil and gas sectors while the challenge remains how the country would benefit from the experts after gaining skills.

Speaking on the challenges, Dr Mwinyimvua said that to a great extent oil and gas production was being undertaken by private firms, whereas the government was unable to offer many employment opportunities to local experts.

However, he said the country's employment laws required foreign firms to offer jobs to as many Tanzanians as possible so that the latter could benefit from internal resources.

"A lot of money is spent for lacking experts and this is because the number of Tanzanians in the sector is not big," he said, adding the government funding programme for locals to study outside the country would help address the challenge of shortage of exerts, particularly in oil and gas.

China's deputy ambassador to Tanzania Xu Chen urged the students to be patriotic, particulalrly in enhancing the gas sector that had a huge contribution to the nation's economy.

"Tanzania is greatly rich in resources, but it still needs experts who can exploit them for the development of the country," said Xu Chen.

For his part, Mr Emmanuel Kessy, who is one of the students, promised that they would be ready to serve their country after completing their studies.

Tanzania

Polls Body Invites Observers for Upcoming By-Elections

National Electoral Commission (NEC) has invited foreign and local election observers to the Parliamentary and ward… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.