Tanzania: Eight Candidates Sail Through for Monduli Seat Repeat Poll

Arusha — Eight candidates have been approved to contest for the Monduli Parliamentary Seat in Arusha Region.

Briefing reporters, Monduli Constituency Returning Officer Stevin Ulaya said all the aspirants have been approved after meeting the by-election requirements.

According to Mr Ulaya, the candidates are Julius Kalanga (CCM), Yonas Laizer (Chadema), Omar Kawanga (DP), Feruzi Juma (NRA), Simon Ngilisho (Demokrasia makini), Fransis Ringo (ADA-TADEA), Elizabeth Salewa (AAFP) and Wilfred Mlay (ACT-Wazalendo).

However, analysts have it that there will be a close contest between CCM's Kalanga and Chadema's Laizer. They both hail from Lepurko Ward.

Chadema candidate Laizer, who is the Lepurko Ward Councillor, has been approved to vie for the seat against Kalanga who defected into CCM.

"Even before Kalanga crossed over to CCM, Mr Laizer, who comes from the same clan with Kalanga, was a rival contestant to the former. So, for them to meet again in the by-election it is really going to be a showdown, "said Mr Lenana Mollel.

Mr Mollel, a resident of Monduli District, pointed out that the by-election would surprise many if it would be held peacefully, saying already each of CCM and Chadema parties was bragging to emerge victorious.

Arusha CCM's regional chairman Loota Sanare has bragged that his part has already won the by-election in advance because it is accepted in Monduli.

"Monduli residents know the mistakes they made in the past. So, they now appreciate a job well done by the government that they support," said Mr Sanare

For his part, the Chadema chair in Arusha Region, Mr Aman Golugwa, called for a free and fair by-election, saying they were sure of emerging victorious.

"We are in a good position of retaining the constituency because Monduli residents are enraged after Kalanga was lured to leave them alone. But their rage will be felt during the by-election day," said Mr Golugwa.

The by-election comes after Mr Kalanga announced to resign from his former party, Chadema, and joining the ruling CCM.