Rwanda: Eid Al-Adha - Mufti Rallies Youth to Fight Drug Abuse

The Mufti of Rwanda, Sheikh Salim Hitimana, has called on the Muslim community to dedicate their efforts to the fight against drug abuse, which he said was destructive and an obstacle to progress.

Hitimana was on Tuesday addressing thousands of Muslims who thronged Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo to celebrate Eid al-Adha, an important day on the Islamic calendar, which is also known as the Festival of Sacrifice.

"Drug abuse is among the issues of concern in our country. It is an issue that needs everyone to be careful about it because if drugs are not avoided they are likely to destroy the strengths expected to build the country," he said.

In his message, the Mufti reminded the Muslim community to observe the day productively and how it is important to their lives.

Explaining that Eid al-Adha symbolises a remarkable act of Abraham's inclination to sacrifice his only son, he noted that the day should inspire believers to lead lives characterised by love, humility, harmony with neighbours as well as supporting the needy.

"Slaughtering cows and goats reminds us the act of our ancestor Abraham whose son was saved from being sacrificed and instead God provided the sacrifice of a sheep. We should be characterised by love, humility, sharing, peace with neighbours and supporting vulnerable families," Mufti said.

As part of the activities of the day, Muslims shared meals with ten prisons and hospitals across the country.

The Mufti noted that it's everyone duty to avoid anything destructive to human bodies and ensure the security of the country.

He also reminded participants of their responsibilities in electing their representatives to the Chamber of Deputies.

"All of you know about the upcoming elections that the country is preparing for. On September 3, we will elect our representatives and I remind everyone eligible to be ready for it. We should be involved to ensure that the elections run effectively. Vote your representatives accordingly to prepare the future of the country," he said.

A total of 1,000 cows and 2,000 goats, worth Rwf200 million, were sacrificed by the Muslim community across the country during the celebrations.

On the same day, 92 Rwandan pilgrims who participated in the holy pilgrimage to the Holy City of Mecca completed a five-day tour of the city believed to be the birthplace of Prophet Mohammed, the founder of the Islamic faith.