Ghana: Strika 'Beast of No Nation' Star Turns to Begging On Accra Streets

Remember that unforgettable kid Strike in "Beast of No Nation". He's been found begging on the streets of Accra, according to myjoyonline

And it took a facebook user to find him. Caleb Nii Boye was quick to make a post about it. A video has also emerged where he says he was paid $30,000 for his movie but hasn't got a cent.

"I am sad this morning. I was heading to the Ghana Institute of Journalism campus and I met Striker. You would ask who is Striker? Striker starred in the movie Beast of No Nations. The said film that made Abraham Attah.

"Today I met him begging for money on the road leading to GIJ. I called him and brought him to campus. Speaking to him he tells me he now works with a gentleman who sells yam at Agbogbloshie Market. He stays with his grandma at North Kaneshie".

The movie made Abraham Attah an international heartthrob but made its kid star a beggar.

This comes as a shock since Kobina Amissah-Sam in an interview with MzGee on Hitz FM in 2016 said all the kids who took part in the movie have been well taken care of.

He is reported to have said "They have not been forgotten, they have really been taken care of. They are not lacking now as they used to so everything is cool for them now. He has never been in school before but after the production, producers of the movie felt that they have to put him in school.

"I don't think that it is Netflix that is taking care of them, it is the producer who wants to help the kids. He is taking care of the three kids, Abraham, Striker and there is one other guy called Justice who stepped on Agu's head when he was caught".

The controversy Strika's state is set is generate also trailed child stars Rubina Ali and Azharuddin Ismail. Both were picked from the slums of Mumbai to star in the movie "Slumdog Millionaire".

Years later, reports say the two child stars still live in slums, just like they did in the movie.