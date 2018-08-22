Rwanda: Entrepreneurs Urged to Make the Most of Mini-Trade Fairs

The Governor of Eastern Province, Fred Mufulukye, has called on entrepreneurs to take advantage of trade fairs and learn from each other, if they are to improve the quality of their products.

The governor was speaking at the official launch of the region's mini-expo in Nyagatare on Monday. The 10-day trade fair, which runs on August 17, attracted 153 exhibitors from seven countries, including Uganda, Kenya, Malaysia, India, Pakistan and Egypt.

"There are foreign firms that came here to showcase their products. We can learn something from them in terms of quality," he said.

"This is the main goal of the exhibition".

Mufulukye challenged domestic firms to take advantage of existing incentives to make more products for both local and export markets.

We call on private sector specifically in Eastern Province, he added, "to keep working harder, creating more and to keep enhancing the quality of what is produced in our country."

Jean Bosco Ndungutse, the Chairman Private Sector Federation (PSF) in Eastern Province, said entrepreneurs should understand that making high-quality goods will be for their own good.

"We have manufactured large quantities of products but with high quality because they will only be competitive on the market if they are very good in quality," he said.

This is the 9th edition of the provincial fair that brings businesses together to showcase what they do. This year's the theme is "Building solid economy by promoting locally made products".