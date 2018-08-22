21 August 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Kenya Pastor in Court for Minor's Rape

By Maria Macharia

Nairobi — POLICE in eastern Kenya have arrested a church pastor for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

Named as Japhet Musembi, the suspect has been arraigned before Senior Resident Magistrate Anastasia Ndung'u of the Makindu Court.

He is kept in custody after failing to raise Sh100 000 (R14 000) bail.

The case has been deferred to September 4.

It is alleged that the church leader violated the minor last Friday during a national convention of the church in Makindu town.

He was arrested at a lodge in the nearby Kitui, where he was said to be in the company of the victim.

Musembi has denied the charges.

