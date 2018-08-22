Sudan: Four Rebels Died in Prisons of War - SLM-TC

Khartoum — The Sudan Liberation Movement Transitional-Council (SLM-TC) claimed that four of its fighters captured by government forces have died in prisons of war in a press statement on Sunday.

A spokesman for the movement claimed that the prisoners of war (PoW's) died because of medical negligence and torture practices. "Also Abdelsalam Mohamed Sadig died on 13 August as a result of medical negligence of the hostages, who were injured during the battles, as well as the continued torture during previous periods," said spokesman Noureldin Koki.

The movement issued a statement on behalf of the rebel faction, saying that eleven SLM-TC rebels are being kept in a prison in Omdurman. "They face tragic health and humanitarian conditions," Koki added.

The statement continued that Sudanese security authorities have refused humanitarian and human rights organisations to conduct a follow-up on the prisoners' situation and to protect their rights under the Geneva Convention.

Deaths among prisoners of war "are the unannounced implementation of government executions against the prisoners, applied [... ] by practices of torture," the statement claimed.

In coordinated operations with the SLM led by Minni Minawi in May 2017, the holdout rebel group fought the Sudanese government army and militias in North and East Darfur.

The SLM-TC has joined the Sudan Revolutionary Front and together with the SLM-MM and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) declared an unilateral humanitarian ceasefire in Darfur in May this year.