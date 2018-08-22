South Africa: SA Defence Minister Criticises UN Plans to Reduce Force Intervention Brigade in DRC

analysis

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wants to ensure "no body-bags come back to South Africa".

The South African government is opposing UN plans to reduce the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) because Pretoria fears that could weaken it and make South African and other regional troops more vulnerable to increasingly aggressive rebel forces.

"It is my responsibility as minister of defence to ensure no bodybags come back to South Africa," SA Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula bluntly told the Dirco in-house news agency last week.

"We must ensure decisions taken as regards the FIB do not disrupt or disadvantage the force and make sure it doesn't suffer casualties.

"By deploying (troops) you are not saying people should go and die."

Mapisa-Nqakula complained of "unilateral" UN directives to the FIB which were creating problems for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) by putting its troops "in a vulnerable situation".

The FIB comprises...