South Africa: Will NHI and Medical Schemes Amendment Bills Offer Appropriate Response to Healthcare Crisis?

analysis

NHS reforms need to pay attention to capacity development and learning and the process of implementation.

The publication of the NHI and Medical Schemes Amendment Bills in June this year is an indication of the political importance being attached to health issues as we move towards the 2019 elections. This is fantastic news - we cannot tackle our current health system crisis without political leadership.

But do these bills offer appropriate responses to the crisis?

There has already been some public debate, commentary and discussion on that question, with a range of concerns being raised.

We highlight three critical lessons from international experience of similar, large-scale health system reform:

Governance structures and processes are key leverage points through which to strengthen any health system;

Paying attention to the processes of developing and implementing change is always critical - and in particular, thinking about who should be involved and what types of evidence are required; and

There is no magic bullet solution for system improvement: it has to be a long-term and sustained process.

The current NHI Bill acknowledges...