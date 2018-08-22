21 August 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nimet Predicts Thunderstorms, Rains for Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Kano, Katsina, Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse and Damaturu with cloudy conditions over the north western region in the morning hours for Wednesday.

NiMet made this known in its Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday.

It envisaged thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening period over the northern region with day and night temperature expected to be in the ranges of 28 - 31degree Celsius and 20 - 23 degree Celsius respectively.

The agency added that morning thunderstorms and rains would be expected over the entire central region.

NiMet predicted localised thunderstorms over Abuja, Jos, Kaduna, Minna, Bida, Lafia, Makurdi, Bauchi and Yola in the afternoon and evening hours.

It said that day and night temperature in the region would be in the range of 27 - 31degree Celsius and 21 - 23 degree Celsius respectively, except for Jos that would be between 23 and 16 degree Celsius.

According to NiMet, moderate rains are anticipated over Enugu, Abakaliki, Awka, Owerri, Oshogbo, Ado, Akure, Calabar, Ikom, Uyo, Yenegoa, Port Harcourt and Eket in the morning hours.

It predicted thunderstorms and moderate rains over the southern region in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency added that day and night temperature in the region would be in the range of 27- 30 degree Celsius and 21- 23 degree Celsius respectively.

NAN

Nigeria

