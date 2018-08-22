Botswana: Kweneng Farmers Hit By Frost

Kubutona — Some farmers in Kweneg District have suffered losses following a drop in temperatures recently.

The cold weather condition had proven to be a challenge as tomatoes and cabbages could not withstand the low temperatures.

Ms Neo Seate, who farms on the outskirts of Serinane, said she incurred losses of P300 000 from the eight tonnes of tomatoes which could not survive the cold weather.

She has, however, resolved not to despair but to start afresh by destroying the seedlings and using them to feed her livestock.

Ms Seate said it was best to have an appropriate structure such as a greenhouse to regulate the temperature.

She noted that it was not the first time she had been affected by harsh weather conditions.

She lost tomatoes again last year November due to the heat and watermelons due to cyclone Dineo.

However, she said hope was not lost as she was working with other stakeholders in the value chain who would use a small portion of her tomatoes for their catering businesses.

She noted that farming required passion, adding that she would have given up considering the amount of money she lost.

Another farmer, Ms Sarah Mosarwa, who owns a farm in Metsimotlhabe, said the cold conditions affected her 20 000 heads of cabbage and half the hectare of beetroot and rape.

She said to cut losses she cut the leaves of beetroot and sold the fruit only, but that with cabbage and rape she would resuscitate them by pruning and adding fertilizer.

She noted that some consumers did not buy her beetroot as they wanted them with leaves, adding that it was not discouraging her.

Ms Mosarwa said her expenses went as it meant waiting for another two weeks for the cabbage and rape before she could sell.

Another farmer from Lentsweletau, Mr Kagiso Nkago said he lost his tomato seedlings.

Mr Nkago said he thought the cold temperatures were over as he was even planning to transplant his seedlings.

Although he bought another bunch of tomato seedlings, he said he would be late for the market.

Mr Nkago said he was targeting a tender which was going to come up in October, adding that if he did not win the tender he was going to sell or supply those who won it.

He said as mitigation from the cold weather, he was going to protect fruits by putting frost covers and not leaves.

Source : BOPA