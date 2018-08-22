22 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Bureau Working to Close Corruption, Malpractices Loopholes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Betelhem Bedlu

ADDIS ABABA- Addis Ababa City Roads and Transport Bureau said it is undertaking activities to close corruption and malpractices loopholes and bring tangible changes.

According to Abalay Zeray, Bureau's Ethics and Corruption Prevention Office higher official, various activities would be underway in order to identify the systems that might leave a room for corruption and malpractices.

Considering the amount of damage that corruption and malpractice poses on the country's growth, he stressed that the nation should design a system that can beat the challenge.

He added that no time should be wasted in addressing the request of complaints related to accessibility, timeliness, justice and fairness.

He said: "In order to sustain the growth that is registering in the nation, arresting the issues of malpractices is very essential. Creating generations that abhor malpractices is the responsibility of every citizen whilst much is expected from higher officials of concerned institutions and ethics officers."

At last, he stressed that everyone must join hand in fighting corruption as it diminishes ones social, political and economic growth.

Ethiopia

Manufacturing Taking the Lead in FDI Inflow - Commission

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Investment Commission disclosed that the number of foreign companies investing in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.