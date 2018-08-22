Ethiopia: Bureau Working to Close Corruption, Malpractices Loopholes

ADDIS ABABA- Addis Ababa City Roads and Transport Bureau said it is undertaking activities to close corruption and malpractices loopholes and bring tangible changes.

According to Abalay Zeray, Bureau's Ethics and Corruption Prevention Office higher official, various activities would be underway in order to identify the systems that might leave a room for corruption and malpractices.

Considering the amount of damage that corruption and malpractice poses on the country's growth, he stressed that the nation should design a system that can beat the challenge.

He added that no time should be wasted in addressing the request of complaints related to accessibility, timeliness, justice and fairness.

He said: "In order to sustain the growth that is registering in the nation, arresting the issues of malpractices is very essential. Creating generations that abhor malpractices is the responsibility of every citizen whilst much is expected from higher officials of concerned institutions and ethics officers."

At last, he stressed that everyone must join hand in fighting corruption as it diminishes ones social, political and economic growth.