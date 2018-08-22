Uganda: Lawyers Ask DPP to Prosecute Cruel Officers

Kampala — A group of lawyers under the Network of Public Interest Law have asked the Director of Public Prosecutions to bring the perpetrators of torture to book.

Over 100 people have been arrested following several protests across the country subsequent to the arrest and detention of the Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, and some have since suffered torture while in custody.

Speaking to journalists at Makerere Guest House on Tuesday, NETPIL coordinator Arthur Nsereko said they have given chance to the DPP to prosecute the perpetrators of violence, short of which, they will consider offering public prosecution.

"We are considering private prosecution in which we want the perpetrators of the acts of torture, and the cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment to be brought to book once the DPP chooses inaction," he said.

NETPIL led a group of youths in the botched prosecution of former Police Chief Gen Kale Kayihura in 2016, following police's unabated brutality against demonstrators.

Mr Nsereko said they are already engaging the different organs of the state to stop torturing unarmed civilians.

"Acts of torture and cruel, inhuman degrading treatment have no place in the Uganda we all aspire for peace and democracy," said Mr Nsereko.

He called on the authorities both in the military and police to weigh in and have their officers involved in the gross abuse of rights investigated.

Since the Arua arrests, two people have been killed by trigger happy armed officers; one in Mityana and another in Kampala during demonstrations.

The lawyers also lashed out on the judiciary, whose courts they said, are caressing injustice, by trying visibly tortured suspects.

The statement signed by the NETPIL Advisory Committee Chairperson, Mr Emmanuel Candia, indicated that such cases might be interpreted as collusion between the courts and the armed forces.

"We call on the courts and the DPP to rise to the occasion, to stay resolute [and] observe the rule of law which is the bedrock of justice and serve the aspirations of Ugandans to access justice," the statement read in part.

However, Mr Solomon Muyita, the spokesperson of the judiciary said that the courts have nothing to do with torture because they only preside over cases with evidence.

"The judges or magistrates will not simply assume that someone has been tortured, there must be evidence," he said.

Mr Muyita added that it is the complainants or their lawyers to bring it to the attention of the presiding judicial officer, or else that matter remains unattended.

"You cannot simply say that because someone is crying, then he or she has been tortured, people cry for different reasons," he said.

He also said that it is within the rights of the lawyers to mount private prosecution where they are dissatisfied by the actions of the DPP.