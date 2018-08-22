Namibia: Henties School Dropout Scores Big

Photo: The Namibian

Karen Swartbooi shows off the one-of-a-kind certificate she earned in 2011 from the Custom Rod Builders Guild in the USA. Swartbooi was the first African to receive such accreditation, and is one of a very few, if not still the only one.

KAREN Swartbooi was born and bred at Henties Bay, and life was not always easy, especially when she struggled to cope at school due to learning difficulties, and had to drop out in Grade 10.

Attempts to complete her education were not successful, and so she was left with no option but to do it the hard way. She said her father believed women were supposed to stay at home to cook, clean and look after children, but she did not see her life going that way.

"I needed to make a living, and the only way I could do that was to go out there and find work," she said, adding that she was not going to allow her circumstances to keep her down.

In 2006, a friend told her of a small business, called Excalibur Tackle, which produces Namibian-made fishing rods. The business had just moved to Henties Bay from Walvis Bay, and they needed someone to help make rods.

"I was thinking more in the line of domestic work or something like that, but making fishing rods? I had never even caught fish," Swartbooi laughed.

With some training, she was able to fashion 'raw' rods imported from overseas into unique Namibian fishing rods that have now become so popular that there is an overseas market for them.

Excalibur Tackle founder Jeri Dreake said Swartbooi became the first African to be accredited as a fishing rod builder with the Customs Rod Builders Guild in the USA.

Since this as six years ago, it is believed that there maybe only a handful of such rod builders on the continent now.

Swartbooi compeleted the theoretical and practical components of a tough examination which she passed at the fist sitting.

"My English was not that good, but my employer told them to excuse my less than fluent grammar and spelling," she said, explaining that it took about four years' training to get to the level where she was able to sit for the exam.

She is now able to take a bare rod imported from overseas, and build it with grips, reel mountings, line guides and colourful threading, turning it into sought-after fishing gear used by top sports and recreational anglers from around the world under the Namibian Excalibur brand.

One of her highlights, she told The Namibian, was when she was granted the opportunity, through her employer, to present a custom-made fishing rod to founding President Sam Nujoma. The rod was designed according to his preferences and in the national colours.

"I knew that I was to make such a rod, but never knew that I would be the one giving it to our founding President. It was such a surprise when my employer took me to former President Nujoma's house, and what made it even more special is that he, after I gave him his rod, presented me with the certificate of accreditation, which showed I had passed. It was one of the best days of my life," she beamed.

She has been working for Excalibur for 12 years now and is also training another young woman from Henties Bay, Stella Shah, to do the same work.

"Although I never dreamt that I would become a professional rod builder, I am very happy with my job. One of my greatest sources of satisfaction is when a customer is happy with the finished work I present to them."