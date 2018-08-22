Kenya: Raila Odinga is Our Man in 2022 Poll, Says ODM

Allies of opposition chief Raila Odinga say they are rebranding their party and leader ahead of the next elections, in the latest indication yet that he will run for the presidency.

Siaya Senator James Orengo, Governor Cornel Rasanga and other party lieutenants said the Orange Democratic Movement will continue to push for change and accountable leadership under Mr Odinga.

Mr Orengo, who is also the Leader of Minority in the Senate, told a gathering in Kakamega County that the former Prime Minister commands a massive following across the country and would win the election to become the country's fifth president.

"We are rebranding our party leader to contest on an ODM ticket in 2022," said Mr Orengo at the burial of the mother-in-law of former Gem MP Joe Donde in Ikolomani.

PRAISED HANDSHAKE

Speakers praised the March 9 handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga but they suggested that Kenya needs a leader who can continue the unity campaign when President Kenyatta's time is up.

"Let us have a country that doesn't care who is Kikuyu, Luo, Kamba, Luhya or Kalenjin," said Mr Orengo, adding that nothing bars Mr Odinga from contesting the presidency in the next General Election.

The senator said the party and its leader were focused on fixing the agenda Mr Odinga has set with the President ---- fighting corruption, reforming the electoral systems and uniting the country under the Building Bridges Initiative.

He said ODM's main focus is to unite Kenyans and bring about reforms to streamline the country's electoral system.

REACH CANAAN

"For the Israelites to reach Canaan, they had to pass through Sinai to receive the Ten Commandments that would guide them in Canaan and that is what we are striving to achieve. We must have guiding principles so that Kenya will remain peaceful and earn respect on the global radar. We want a country where leaders can be held accountable for their misdeeds," added Mr Orengo.

Mr Oburu praised his brother, saying he is best placed to be the next president.

Mr Odinga said recently in a TV interview that though the National Super Alliance had agreed that he will go for one term, if Nasa wins, the deal was silent on what happens should they lose.

"Members should remain firm and desist from empty talks because Mr Odinga is still there," said Mr Oburu.

ACCOUNTABLE GOVERNMENT

Even though he had initially said he won't engage in politics at the funeral, Mr Oburu said Mr Odinga had not accomplished his goal of leading Kenyans to Canaan.

Mr Rasanga said Mr Odinga had not retired from active politics and still had another chance to contest in 2022.

"Kenyans need change and an accountable government after they shed blood in the fight for good governance. The war is still on until we shall win," he said.

In the build up to 2017 General Election, Mr Odinga signed a deal with Wiper party Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya that was to see Mr Musyoka carry the opposition flag to the ballot in 2022.

CREATE CONFLICT

The debate is certain to create conflict within ODM because Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho who are Mr Odinga's deputy party leaders in the party have also expressed their interests in the 2022 presidency.

Mr Oparanya said his eyes were fixed on the presidency and nothing will stop him.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said every member of the party has a right to contest for any elective seat.

"As a party, we embrace democracy and give equal opportunity to all members," said Mr Sifuna.

He said all members who are seeking to run for the presidency will be subjected to a nomination process.

"Whoever will win at the nomination stage will be given the mandate to fly the party flag to the ballot," said Mr Sifuna.