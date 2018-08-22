22 August 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: St John's Pipe Band in World Championships Glory

By Kundai Marunya

St John's College Pipe and Drum Corps are still basking in glory after winning the World Champions in their division at the just ended Piping and Drumming Competition in Glasgow, Scotland.

Dubbed the "Glasgow Annual Championships," the competition is equivalent to Olympics in sport, holding the highest recognition in piping and drumming world over.

In a statement to formally announce victory to St John's College parents and stakeholders, the school head Cav Trinci commended the winning team for the hours of training prior to the competition.

"Not only as a community but as a nation we are thrilled with this extraordinary achievement of our boys and their tutors.

"They dared to dream 'big' and over the past years, not months, set about on their mission to achieve, with single-minded determination, this ultimate prize on a global platform.

"This journey meant hours and hours of practice and endeavour on weekends, holidays, and meant additional hours of rehearsal during very busy individual term schedules for the boys and tutors of the Pipe band," he said.

Trinci also took time to appreciate the fundraising team and parents who supported competitors.

"We salute the boys, their tutors, and all their supportive parents who have backed this extraordinary journey to Glasgow with hours of fund-raising activities and, more importantly, patient support and love at home.

"In particular, we pay tribute to Mr B Gillam and his excellent Fund Raising Committee," he said.

Trinci also thanked corporates such as AMP Meats and Colcom who were principal sponsors of the College Pipe Band.

