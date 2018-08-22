South Africa: Huge Business Fallout As Family Fires Racist K-Word Holidaymaker

Photo: Twitter

Man causes fury with “K-word” beach speech.

A racist rant in which a South African man films himself boasting about being on a Greek beach where there isn't a single black person in sight has left his family business reeling.

In the video, Adam Catzavelos gives a weather report, adding "amazing sea and not one k*ff*r in sight".

He has since been fired from the family business, St George's Fine Foods, and one client of the company has already decided to find another supplier.

"We had a conference call and we are disassociating ourselves immediately from St George's," Butcher Boys director Derryck Myers told News24.

"We do not support what Adam has done," he added.

Impact on business

Myers said the company supplies Butcher Boys with a critical sauce, and ending supply could risk the employment of 150 staff.

"They supply us a product that is specifically made for Butcher Boys and without that product we would put a lot of people out of work."

But he said a shareholders' meeting decided that Butcher Boys would source the product elsewhere.

Myers said he has no tolerance for racism, but added that he did not know Adam Catzavelos.

"I've never dealt with Adam in my life, I only ever dealt with the father, George."

Myers said that Butcher Boys was keen to protect its reputation.

"His father is a sick man and this pressure doesn't help. I'm concerned for him [George] and I'm concerned for our business," Myers added.

Another client of the business was also left shocked by the video.

"I'm disgusted and I condemn fully his actions. I couldn't believe what he did," Dragan Krunic, director of the Rib Zone, told News24 on Wednesday.

Asked whether the video that Catzavelos made will have any impact on his business relationship with St George's Fine Foods, Krunic said: "I think so - obviously you need to talk to his brother. In the meantime, I'll stop any supply.

"I spoke to Nick and he told me because I didn't know what he [Adam] did."

Fired

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, the family said that Adam has been fired from the company.

"Adam Catzavelos has been dismissed with immediate effect from the family business, St George's Fine Foods, and his minority shareholding will be unwound as soon as practically possible," read the brief statement published on EWN.

Multiple calls to St George's Fine Foods went unanswered on Wednesday, but the fallout has even affected Nike South Africa. It is alleged that Catzavelos' wife works for the sports brand.

"Nike opposes discrimination and has a long-standing commitment to diversity, inclusion and respect. We believe in the power of human potential in everyone - of every race, religion, nationality, gender and sexual orientation. We can also confirm that Adam Catzavelos is not a Nike employee," the company said in a statement.

Source: News24