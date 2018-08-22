South Africa: 2 Men Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Top Eastern Cape Cop

Two men have been arrested for the murder of a top investigating officer in East London, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.

Sergeant Simphiwe Sahluko, 42, stationed at Beacon Bay, was shot dead on Sunday.

"Sahluko was apparently involved in an altercation with the suspects before they fatally shot him," national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

Naidoo said that shortly after his murder a 72-hour activation plan was implemented to track down the killers.

The team "worked around the clock" and managed to trace the two men to East London Airport.

Naidoo said the two men were arrested on Tuesday after they returned a rental car they had used to flee the scene.

The men, both aged 33, are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Thursday to face charges of murder.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole said he hoped justice would prevail, adding that Sahluko's killers should be handed down maximum sentences if convicted.

"I have also directed that the Sahluko family is to receive support from the police during their time of mourning," Sitole said.

