Cameroon: North West Region - Territorial Administration Minister Evalutes Security Situation

This was during the grand prayer at the Camp Bertaut in Douala yesterday. Read more »

Challenges ahead of the 2018/2019 resumption of schools in the North West and South West regions and the October 7th 2018 Presidential election featured prominently during an in Camera working session with administrative and Security forces in Bamenda on August 19, 2018. Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Nji told Cameroon Tribune at the end that the evaluation exercise was on the strength of instructions by the Head of State who has instructed administrative and security forces to accompany ELECAM with logistics and security to handle the October Presidential election. Minister Atanga Nji Paul revealed that some people who escaped the violence rocking the North West and South West regions into the bushes are returning to their villages. It was against this backdrop that he encouraged those who have taken up arms against the Republic to surrender them, and be received as prodigal sons because their future is not in the bushes. He had warm words for administrative and security forces working for normalcy to return to the regions. Minister Atanga Nji Paul summed up the overall situation as getting under control. He later took time off to size up the security situation in the neighbourhoods of Bali and Bafut Sub Divisions where arsonists recently burnt D.Os offices. On-the-spot, the visiting Minister announced the disbursement of funds by President Paul Biya to reconstruct and refurbish public infrastructure attacked during the socio-political crisis rocking the North West and South West regions.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.