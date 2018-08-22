Cameroon: North West Region - Territorial Administration Minister Evalutes Security Situation

Administrative and security forces strategies towards resumption of schools, October 7, 2018 Presidential election.
Challenges ahead of the 2018/2019 resumption of schools in the North West and South West regions and the October 7th 2018 Presidential election featured prominently during an in Camera working session with administrative and Security forces in Bamenda on August 19, 2018. Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Nji told Cameroon Tribune at the end that the evaluation exercise was on the strength of instructions by the Head of State who has instructed administrative and security forces to accompany ELECAM with logistics and security to handle the October Presidential election. Minister Atanga Nji Paul revealed that some people who escaped the violence rocking the North West and South West regions into the bushes are returning to their villages. It was against this backdrop that he encouraged those who have taken up arms against the Republic to surrender them, and be received as prodigal sons because their future is not in the bushes. He had warm words for administrative and security forces working for normalcy to return to the regions. Minister Atanga Nji Paul summed up the overall situation as getting under control. He later took time off to size up the security situation in the neighbourhoods of Bali and Bafut Sub Divisions where arsonists recently burnt D.Os offices. On-the-spot, the visiting Minister announced the disbursement of funds by President Paul Biya to reconstruct and refurbish public infrastructure attacked during the socio-political crisis rocking the North West and South West regions.