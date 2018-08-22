Cameroon: Philemon Yang Drums Support

North West Permanent Regional Delegation Head for the CPDM Central Committee was in the region over the weekend to draw up strategies ahead of campaigns to begin on September 22.

As the October 7 presidential election draws nearer the ruling CPDM party in the North West Region has been holding meetings to come up with new strategies to canvas for votes for incumbent President Paul Biya. The elections this year will be none like others in the North West and South West regions where the shaky socio-political climate is not helping matters. With this in mind the Prime Minister Philemon Yang, head of the North West Regional Delegation, chaired a meeting in Bamenda on August 18, 2018. The meeting that brought together all CPDM big wigs in the region including Ministers as well as section presidents was a crucial one as they discussed ways of bringing back peace before election. During the meeting the big wigs acknowledged that the times are challenging and makes it difficult for election to go on hitch-free. In his opening remarks Prime Minister Philemon Yang challenged all to work as a team to secure victory for candidate Paul Biya. He said the upcoming presidential election is a crucial one as it will determine the fate of the country for the next seven years. He sounded off that CPDM candidate Paul Biya is the most experienced and has the capacity and potentials to run the affairs of Cameroon. Philemon Yang said «we need a pragmatic campaign strategy, our campaigns will be different this year as compared to other years because of the difficult times". He added that the peace of the nation is being challenged as a result he called on all to remain calm, courageous, firm and stand by the CPDM. While a minute of silence was paid to all those who have lost their lives in the ongoing crisis, he advised his party militants to be decisive and avoid sitting on the fence. Reports on the preparations for the presidential election by section presidents and CPDM mayors were presented. From the different presentations the terrain is not smooth for election. Most of the presentations made proposals that the internally displaced persons should be allowed to vote where ever they find themselves. Others were categorical that a solution to the present crisis be sort for peace to return.