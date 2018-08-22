Cameroon: Douala - Muslims Sue for Unity

This was during the grand prayer at the Camp Bertaut in Douala yesterday.

Muslims in Douala used the feast of the ram celebrations to once more appeal for peace and unity in Cameroon. In his sermon at the Camp Bertaut in Douala, the Grand Imam, Cheik Ibrahim Moubarak said prophet Mohamed prohibited Abraham from sacrificing his son so as to put an end to human sacrifice and promote peace and unity within the family. As such he called on Muslims to be ambassadors of peace, unity and respect for human rights.

He urged them to shun the extremist theology preached by Seleka in the East of the country, Boko Haram in the northern part of the country and pay a deaf ear to the politics of division and violence currently taking place in the North West and South Regions. He prayed for peace in Cameroon in the upcoming October presidential elections, the 2019 AFCON as well as the legislative and municipal elections to take place next year.

He instructed the faithfuls on how to conduct the sacrifice and the spiritual fallouts of making the sacrifice. For instance he said the ram to be sacrificed should be in good health and suffer no infirmity and that people should not join funds to buy a ram with the hope of sharing the meat after slaughtering. He said the essence of making the sacrifice is not to eat the meat but as a sign of allegiance and obedience to Allah.

Despite the chilly weather, a mammoth crowd turned out at the Camp Bertaut for the prayers and didn't mind putting their carpets on the muddy grounds for the prayers. Meanwhile the prayer ground had been decorated with excerpts from the holy coran written on banners and displayed everywhere around the prayer ground.

It is worthy top mention that the prayer session took place under heavy security presence as the Muslim faithfuls were searched upon their entry into the prayer ground and armed policemen patrolled the prayer ground as the prayers went on. The prayer session was attended by the Sub Divisional Officer for Douala II and a host of other traditional dignitaries of Douala extraction.