Cameroon: Sports and Physical Education - Martial Arts Athletes, Boxers Rewarded

A ceremony to present trophies won by national teams of Cameroon in recent international competitions took place in Yaounde on Thursday August 17, 2018.

After the judokas, body builders and the mentally deficient it was the turn of the Mixed Martial Athletes and Boxers who received ministerial honour. An official ceremony to present trophies won by national teams of Cameroon on the occasion of the African Youth Boxing Championship and the Kung-Fu Wushu African Championship took place at the conference room of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education on Thursday August 17, 2018.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt said following their honourable participation in the different competitions the athletes have shown proof of the fighting spirit which is common with Cameroonian athletes.

He said last Thursday's ceremony was proof of government's recognition of their efforts and its commitment to promote sports activities of all federations without any discrimination. The athletes and the presidents of the federations expressed gratitude to government for its support and promised to continue to lift the flag of Cameroon high.

Minister Bidoung Mkpatt called on the presidents of federations to continue to work hard to improve on their different sports disciplines in order to consolidate the sports image of Cameroon in the international scene.

The Kung-Fu Wushu African Championship took place in Johannesburg, South Africa from May 23 to 28, 2018. Cameroon was represented by 11 athletes (five women and six men). At the end of the competition Cameroon won two gold; five silver and one bronze medal.

The African Youth Boxing Championship took place from May 6 to 14, 2018 in Casablanca, Morocco. The four Cameroonian boxers that represented Cameroon won bronze medals each.