South Africa: Still No Leads On Body Found in Daveyton

Gauteng police have increased visibility in Daveyton, near Benoni, following several gruesome crimes in the area, Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Kay Makhubele told News24 on Wednesday.

"The police are around the area doing operations and investigating the cases that happened in the area," Makhubele said.

He added that the identity of the burnt body that was found in Etwatwa on Tuesday remained unknown and investigations were continuing to establish what led to the man's death.

On Tuesday, Makhubele said a member of the public was walking past a grazing farm at around 11:30 when they noticed the body of a middle-aged man in the bush.

The man's feet and hands were tied.

Makhubele added that the police were also investigating whether the crime was linked to last week's incident in which Daveyton residents allegedly set alight a suspected gangster near the Unity Secondary School.

