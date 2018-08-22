22 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Griquas Name Side for Ellis Park Trip

Griquas have named their side for Friday night's Currie Cup clash against the Golden Lions at Ellis Park.

Kick-off is at 19:00 .

Former Kings and Stormers playmaker George Whitehead will start at flyhalf, while the side will be captained by outside centre Kyle Steyn .

Griquas will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's result when they were smashed 42-19 by the Pumas.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Jan-Louis la Grange, 12 Manny Rass, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Len Massyn, 6 James Venter, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Corne Fourie, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 HP van Schoor, 17 Jacobie Adriaanse, 18 PJ Steenkamp, 19 Vincent Tshituka, 20 Dillon Smit, 21 Tyrone Green, 22 Wandisile Simelane

Griquas

15 Eric Zana, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Kyle Steyn (captain), 12 Christopher Bosch, 11 AJ Coertzen, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Christiaan Meyer, 8 Conway Pretorius, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Wendal Wehr, 5 Pieter van Vuren, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Khwezi Mkhafu, 1 Devon Martinus

Substitutes: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Ruan Kramer, 18 Wandile Putuma, 19 Eital Bredenkamp, 20 Zak Burger, 21 Jonathan Janse van Rensburg, 22 Andre Swarts

Source: Sport24

South Africa

