Uganda: Pressure Piles On Govt for Bobi Wine Detention

Rights activist Nicholas Opiyo yesterday said that it is not enough for the army to promise to punish soldiers caught on camera flogging journalists covering 'Free Bobi Wine' protests in Kampala.

The lawyer said certain demands must be fulfilled considering that further action is being contemplated by civil society against them. In a statement last evening, Army spokesman Brigadier Richard Karemire said that the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, had ordered the "arrest and punishment" of the errant officers.

The statement immediately provoked a lot of debate online as to whether the army would be true to its word.

"For this to make sense, we demand the names of the soldiers involved, their rank and names of the commanding officers. We want to bring criminal charges against them in their own individual capacities," Opiyo tweeted.

Opiyo's response is the latest reaction to mounting pressure being exerted upon government over the arrest and torture of legislators.

On Monday, different corners of Kampala city were swathed in tear gas and rocked by gunshots, roads blocked with burning tires as a joint force of police and army battled with people who were protesting government's continued detention of Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in an army barracks.

Kyagulanyi who by Monday had spent exactly one week in military detention was arrested along with 33 others in the West Nile district of Arua on the eve of a parliamentary by-election.

This was after clashes between opposition and ruling party supporters in which State House said stones were hurled at the president's motorcade and a rear screen of one vehicle destroyed.

Security operatives headed by the Special Forces Command troops mounted a retaliatory operation 30 minutes later that saw several arrests and the shooting to death of Bobi Wine's driver, Yasin Kawuma.

Other people were shot and about six are nursing wounds in Arua regional referral hospital. Bobi Wine was grabbed, severely tortured and subsequently charged in the General Court Martial sitting in Gulu for alleged possession of arms and ammunition - a charge which has been denounced as trumped up in the growing public outrage.

His colleagues who include the by-election winner, Kassiano Wadri; Michael Mabikke, Gerald Karuhanga and others were charged with treason at Gulu chief magistrate's court.

Mityana municipality legislator Francis Zaake was not produced in court. He is lying semi-comatose at Rubaga Hospital where doctors are fighting to save his life.

Following reports that Bobi Wine and others had been tortured, tempers have been flaring around the country with many condemning both the act of attacking the presidential motorcade and the torture of suspects, beating of journalists and their subsequent detention.

Religious leaders, Buganda kingdom, musicians, opposition leaders and foreign missions have issued statements decrying the torture of MPs and general brutality of the presidential guard troops.

The US government in a statement issued last week noted that all the detained people have a right to humane treatment , due process, access to lawyers and to their families and a prompt and fair trial.

"We urge the government to show the world that Uganda respects its Constitution and the human rights of all its citizens," the US said.

The European Union also weighed in condemning the violence that occurred before and after the by-election.

"Government, political parties and civil society should cooperate to ensure that the events that have caused much suffering to citizens and have damaged the global image of Uganda are addressed swiftly and transparently," the EU said.

The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda urged government to ensure that everyone arrested is treated with dignity in accordance with their rights and that they access justice through open courts of law.

"It is unfortunate that in a country whose national motto is "For God and My Country," people with different political orientations cannot tolerate each other. We should remember that violence begets violence and it is ultimately a lose-lose situation for all parties," the religious leaders said in a joint statement.

The United Kingdom's foreign and commonwealth office issued travel advisory warning its nationals of heightened political tensions in the country noting that there is an increased likelihood of protests which may turn violent.

Buganda kingdom also urged government to use the same urgency in investigating the deaths of Kawuma and ensure that the court process is fair.

A US congressman Eliot Engel who sits on the key foreign relations committee said that the arrest and torture of opposition MPs undermined their constitutionally protected rights and that charging civilians in court martial "for doing their jobs endangers the strong partnership the US has with Uganda."

Protests

On Monday, protests first broke out in Bobi Wine's childhood city neighbourhood of Kamwokya before spreading out to his constituency in Kyadondo east and around Kampala.

In Mityana, Zaake's constituency, one person was shot dead and five hospitalised with bullet wounds during protests sparked off by reports that the tortured legislator had died.

Police said that they have arrested the two officers for the shooting death in Mityana. The protests spread to the city centre on Monday with more than 100 people arrested.