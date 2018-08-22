Uganda: Nwsc Explains Entebbe Road Traffic Disruptions

National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has advised motorists on Entebbe road to prepare for traffic interruptions due to construction works expanding the sewage pipe network in the city.

The NWSC public and corporation affairs manager Samuel Apedel says sections of Entebbe road will be closed to traffic to allow the water utility company undertake sewer interconnection works, starting tomorrow, August 23. Accordingly, traffic will be diverted to alternative routes for two-and-half weeks.

"During this period, some sections of the road will b e closed to motorists and traffic. The excavation will be done in two phases to allow proper traffic management and minimise traffic disruptions," Apedel explains in a press statement.

Working with the Uganda Police and Kampala City Authority (KCCA), Apedel said they have come up with route diversions for minimum inconvenience.

French firm, Sogea Satom, will excavate and lay sewer lines between Clock Tower and Shoprite to serve areas including Nakivubo, Namirembe road, Kisekka Market, Old Kampala and Aga Khan Schools.

Recently, NWSC commissioned its newly-expanded Bugolobi sewage treatment plant, which is the largest in East and Central Africa. It will treat 45 million litres of waste water daily. It will also treat water from the heavily-polluted Nakivubo Channel before it is released into Lake Victoria.

Apedel said the plant will serve 850,000 people and produce 650kW of electricity from biogas.

The work on Entebbe road is part of the 31 kilometres of new sewer lines being added to the Kampala sewerage network.

TRAFFIC PLAN

Phase I - the excavation will be along Entebbe Road at Goods Shed opposite Shell Entebbe Road and at Goods Shed near Seroma opposite Fire Brigade from August 23 to 31.

- During the excavation, vehicles coming from Entebbe Traffic lights to Clock Tower will use a temporary road via Goods Shed and will exit at Seroma.

- Traffic coming from Entebbe Road traffic lights heading for Biwologoma will follow the diversion and turn from Kafumbe Mukasa via Clock Tower.

- Ben Kiwanuka Street will be closed at Shoprite near Total Ben Kiwanuka and traffic will be diverted towards Namirembe Road via Nakivubo Place Road.

- Vehicles from Katwe Wansi/Nsambya to the city centre will have normal traffic flow.

Phase II - the excavation will be done at Shell Entebbe Road from September 1 to 9.

- Entebbe road will be closed at Shell Petrol Station.

- Motorists will be diverted to Sikh Road via Snay Bin Road and join Entebbe Road.

-Vehicles from Katwe Wansi, Nsambya to the city centre will use Mukwano Road, Nakivubo Place Road and Sikh Road (between Shoprite and Shell Entebbe Road).

- The diversion at Goods shed to Clock Tower will be maintained until the completion of the work

- Motorists who use Entebbe Road are advised to use alternative routes.