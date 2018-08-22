22 August 2018

Nigeria: Nesrea, Nepza Partner On Environmental Protection

By Chidimma C. Okeke

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) have formulated a framework to enhance environmental compliance and protection.

The framework, which is being fine-tuned to smoothen grey areas, will have the two federal agencies forge a common front in the discharge of their respective duties.

The idea was announced recently during a curtsey call on the Managing Director of NEPZA, Emmanuel Jime by the Director General of NESREA, Dr. Lawrence Chidi Anukam, to discuss areas of partnership.

Speaking at the occasion, the DG of NESREA said the meeting was carefully structured to draw the attention of NEPZA to natural environmental laws, compliance and the need to ensure environmental sustainability in the operations of business concerns and industry within the various free zones.

The DG explained that it was difficult to make genuine economic progress without ensuring that development occurred in harmony with nature.

He informed NEPZA that it was necessary to create a platform for better relationship to avoid incidents arising from poor environmental management.

Responding, Jime expressed worry over the consequences of environmental pollution which he said was not in the interest of anybody and lamented the dearth of information regarding the operation of certain local laws in the Free Trade Zones.

He also informed NESREA that the Free Trade Zones were created to protect investors, adding that local laws did not apply to avoid local interferences but that the common laws applied.

