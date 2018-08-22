Namibia: Youth Initiates Campaign Against GBV

×

WINDHOEK - Operi Kazombiaze, a 16-year-old aspiring model has initiated a Gender Based Violence (GBV) campaign titled #KnowYourWorthy, to reduce GBV among the youth and all Namibians at large.

Kazombiaze who is currently in Grade 10 at the Nam Nation Education Institution in Pioneerspark says the campaign came after she was selected as a contestant in the Miss Teen Namibia pageant for this year, which is schedule for September 1 at the Windhoek Gymnasium Hall in Khomasdal. One of the requirements was that each contestant should come up with a project that can help the Namibian community. Kazombiaze thus decided on this campaign due to the rapid increase in GBV to raise awareness by talking to the people about how they can reduce GBV in the country. "I also wanted to involve the youth so that when they grow up, they are aware of this, and how dangerous it is to abuse or take away someone's life," says Kazombiaze, expanding that by engaging the youth, she also wanted to start advising them from an early age so that when they grow up, they know how to deal or handle GBV.

Over the weekend, Kazombiaze visited the Grove Mall, Wernhil Park and Black Chain to talk to the people about the danger of GBV. She also handed over GBV flyers that she collected from GBV centres in the capital. She further donated bracelets of #knowYourWorthy for people to know and always remember their worth. The creative youth also plans to get schools involved by having GBV programmes. "I am not just doing this for the competition (Miss Teen Namibia), but even if I did not win, I will continue with the campaign to spread the message," she says.

But if she wins she will use her title to spread the message even further, and be a voice of those who cannot speak for themselves. Kazombiaze advises fellow youth to start empowering others. "A movement does not start without a moment, and this is a moment now to stand up and make a difference." She also asks people to vote for her to win the pageant at Http://pageantvote.es/pageant1938.