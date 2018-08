A Chinese national was Monday night arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with two elephant ivory bangles.

The ornaments that weighed 150gm were concealed in her check-in bag.

Zhang Ninighua, 52, was on transit from Lagos, Nigeria to Guangzhou, China. She was booked at the JKIA police station.

The woman was smoked out by the Kenya Wildlife Service canine section.

Possessing animal trophy is illegal in Kenya and is punishable by life sentence or Sh20 million fine, or both.