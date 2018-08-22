Tanzania: Govt Intensifies Screening As Ebola Plagues DRC

THE government has intensified screening of all travellers entering the country through several entry points, including borders and airports as the spread of Ebola disease continues haunting the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A total of 90 people in the DRC were until yesterday diagnosed with Ebola with 50 people pronounced dead since the outbreak of the viral haemorrhagic fever.

Yesterday, Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and Elders Ummy Mwalimu, told a press conference in Dar es Salaam that although the World Health Organisation (WHO) had recently in its report placed Tanzania at a higher risk, there wasnot even a single case reported in the country.

"Basing on the fact that there is a lot of interventions between Tanzania and the DRC and considering recent reports that there were cases of Ebola reported innorth Kivu, which is close to our neighbouring Uganda, we have always remained vigilant," she said.

There are fears that the daily interaction of people from the neighbouring countries may cause disease to spread to Tanzania. The minister urged members of the public to remain on full alert, calling on health workers to equally be aware of all the symptoms of the disease and boost infection prevention and control (IPC) measures.

Ms Mwalimu said Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Kilimanjaro Airport (KIA) and Songwe airports were in danger of allowing infected people entering the country. She was, however, quick to point out that the government would ensure whoever entered the country was subjected to screening.

"My ministry in collaboration with WHO are doing everything to ensure that all people crossing different entry points do not bring infections in the country," she maintained. At regional level, the minister warned that five regions were in danger of contracting with the disease.

These include Mwanza, Kagera, Kigoma, Katavi and Songwe bordering neighbouring DRC, Uganda and Rwanda. However, she added, her ministry had instructed leaders in those regions to take preventive measures for any possible outbreak.

In light of this, the government has already deployed 35 new medics at several borders, including providing training to 80 more medical experts Ms Mwalimu called upon people to avoid direct contacts with body fluids and bodies of the people suspected of or diagnosed with Ebola, as well as reporting immediately, when they suspected any person of contracting the deadly disease.

Believed to be spread by bats, which can host the virus without dying, as they infect other animals with which they share trees, such as monkeys, Ebola also spreads to humans through infected bush meat.