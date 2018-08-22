21 August 2018

FirstTouch Africa (New York)

Senegal: Relive the Weekend's Best Moments - Mane Marches On

By Dennis Takaendesa

Is Sadio Mane's new number 10 shirt working the magic?

Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane seems to be enjoying the new shirt number he is wearing this season. The number that is synonymous to greatness in modern football, offered to only those with the guts to walk the talk.

He continued his wonderful 2018/19 form, showing incredible physicality to stay on his feet after a challenge by Van Aanholt in the box, rounding off the goalkeeper to score the Reds' second in their 2-0 win away at Crystal Palace. He is currently sitting pretty on the scoring charts, top with three goals after two matches. The same number as Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on August 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Are we in for a real African treat with Mohamed Salah, Aubameyang and Mahrez also expected to make a mark? I guess we will soon find out.

Senegal

