THE Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) has recorded tremendous success in kidney transplant as local surgeons are able to perform medical operations with minimal guidance from foreign ones.

The MNH Director for Medical Services, Dr Hedwiga Swai, told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that, local medical experts, particularly kidney transplant surgeons, had enhanced their capacity in performing medical operations by 75 per cent, while being guided by foreign experts by 25 per cent.

She added that experts in other departments had improved their capacity by 100 per cent, particularly nurses in operating theatres, nephrologists, lab technicians and radiologists.

Dr Swai noted that, when the national facility started offering such service in November last year,Tanzanian doctors were being supported by a team of 12 Indian experts, but to date the hospital needed only three of them.

"This is a gig achievement in enhancing the capacity of local medical experts...it is our hope that by next year our transplant surgeons will be able to perform operations by themselves by 100 per cent," she said.

She explained that the national hospital cooperated with Indian experts from BLK Hospital, when the service started, but then it worked with two more facilities - Saifee Hospital in Mumbai and Sakra in Bangalore.

She further noted that the national health facility had so far transplanted kidneys into 19 patients, who were all doing well together with their kidney donors.

Dr Swai explained that the provision of the service was the implementation of the fifth phase government directives, which required the national health facility to come up with special plans to reduce the number of patients seeking overseas treatment, especially for services, which were not available in the country.

"The service has helped to reduce costs of undergoing kidney transplant overseas because a single patient can pay up to 120m/-, but when this is done in the country it can cost 21m/- only," Dr Swai said.

She noted that in its short-term plan the MNH would continue performing five surgeries per month up to December, this year and from next year the experts would be performing a single operation daily, thus making a total of 20 patients, who would undergo the procedure per month and between 200 and 240 patients per year.

MNH urologist, Dr Njiku Kim, said the participation of local medical experts had been growing compared to previous months, when the facility started offering the service.