Malawi: Police Arrest Mulanje Man Over Medical Drugs

By Emmanuel Ekhamunu

A 27 - year - old man is in Mulanje Police custody for allegedly being found in possession of medical drugs without permit.

Mulanje Police Station Public Relations Officer, Gresham Ngwira said the police received a tip from well - wishers that the suspect, Paul Friday was keeping assorted medical drugs in his house.

"Working on a tip, police invaded the suspect's house on Monday night where upon searching they found assorted medical drugs including LA, Penicillin, Quinine, Erythromicin and Paracetamol," Ngwira said.

"Following this, police arrested him and seized the drugs whose value is yet to be established," he added.

Ngwira said Friday who hails from Magombo Village in Senior Chief Mkanda in the district has since been charged with the offence of being found in possession of medical drugs without permit contrary to section 35 sub-section 4 as read with section 65 of Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons Board Act.

"The suspect is expected to appear in court soon," the police publicist said.

Meanwhile, Ngwira said the police would like to thank well - wishers for the information that has led to the arrest of the suspect, saying it signifies collaboration in fighting crime.

"Police strongly warns all unqualified and unlicensed individuals to desist from the malpractice because it is criminal," Ngwira warned.

