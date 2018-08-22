22 August 2018

Malawi: MBC Confirms Suspension of Reporter Over Public Disapproval of Fake News Picture

By Green Muheya

Tax-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has confirmed that it has disciplined its reporter Austin Kakande for damaging the reputation of the news organisation after the public disapprove a false news picture on the Mzuzu dual carriage way project which it published.

MBC posted a caption story on its Facebook page about the project's progress by instead used a photograph from West Cornwall in England that portrayed it as the 1.3 kilometre Mzuzu dual carriage way being constructed by Strabag Construction Company.

The public disapproved the false new picture and MBC has reacted by suspending the online services reporter Kakande who was responsible in posting the caption story.

MBC director general Aubrey Sumbuleta confirmed the suspension of Kakande pending investigations.

"As a public broadcaster, the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation is expected to maintain high standards of integrity and ethical conduct, a thing you have failed to uphold in this particular case," reads a suspension letter signed by controller of administration and human resources Mabuchi Kapachika.

According to the letter , the online services reporter also violated MBC's terms and conditions service 2015 section 9.2.15.

Kakande declined to comment.

