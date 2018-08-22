22 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Supreme Court Again Freezes DPP, Pioneer Bank Accounts Over K2.7bn Malawi Police Scam

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Green Muheya

The Supreme Court of Appeal has granted Youth and Society (YAS) an order to stay the decision of High Court Judge Jack N'riva to unfreeze bank accounts of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Pioneer Investments linked to K2.7billion Malawi Police food ration scandal.

YAS took the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal after the High Court dismissed a case in which the ruling party received a donation of K145 million from Pioneer Investment.

The Supreme Court has also stayed an interlocutory order freezing DPP and Pioneer Investment accounts, pending determination of the inter-parties application for stay pending appeal.

"It is herby ordered and directed that the decision of the Honourable Nriva J handed down on 20 August 2018 dismissing the claimant's claims and in respect of which the court below declined an application for stay today 21st August 2018 be and is hereby granted; and the interlocutory order freezing the first and second defendants accounts be and is hereby restored pending detrrmination of the interparties application for stay pending appeal," reads the order by the court seen by Nyasa Times.

The court said the inter parties application for stay pending appeal will be heard on August 28 2018 before Justice Rezine Mzikamanda.

Executive director of Youth and Society Charles Kajoloweka said his organization will fight on until the logical conclusion of the matter, saying Malawians deserves the truth and justice.

"We are not satisfied with the High Court ruling. The ruling is an incentive to organized corruption. To fight corruption, we need established institutions such as the courts to help us," said Kajoloweka.

He said Youth and Society feels the High Court has let the civil society organization down over the ruling.

Youth and Society successfully blocked the accounts of DPP and Pioneer Investments following revelations that Pioneer Investments made a dubious donation of K145 million to the ruling party in the account.

President Peter Mutharika conceded the donation was made to the party but said this was normal, saying all organisations worldwide get donations from various organisations ad individuals.

The High Court dismissed the Youth and Society case, saying they have no interest in the matter.

Malawi

China Helps Govt Extend Satellite TV Coverage to Rural Areas

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has commissioned a project dubbed Access to Satellite TV for 500 Malawian Villages… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.