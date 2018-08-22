Namibia: Elso Offers Refills of Its Products to Combat Waste

Elso Holdings is offering its customers the option of refilling containers with its cleaning products to curb wastage and save money. Four of Elso's factory outlets around Namibia offer this convenient and environmentally friendly service to its clientele.

Plastic waste and the disposable and throw-away mentality that so many of us have are very detrimental to our planet. A massive 300 million tonnes of plastic waste are produced globally each year, with only 10 percent being reused or recycled at present. Through reusing and recycling plastic products we can contribute to reducing the plastic waste that is produced. By simply refilling the bottles, containers and jars at our factory stores, the need for new containers is significantly lowered.

Large industrial-sized refilling stations, filled with Elso's cleaning products are used to refill normal consumer-sized bottles. The process couldn't be simpler - customers bring clean, empty containers which seal properly to the shop and fill them with the desired cleaning product. It is essential that the containers are clean to avoid contamination of the product. Not only does this reduce waste, it's also a more economical way of getting your cleaning products, as decanted products and refills are cheaper. It is also a way to support a truly Namibian brand that is manufactured locally.

This refilling option is available in our factory outlets in Oshakati, Walvis Bay, Windhoek and Swakopmund. In Windhoek it is even possible to get your containers refilled on Saturdays. With Elso expanding its footprint in Namibia and even across the border into South Africa, the refilling operation is an intrinsic part of Elso's overall offerings and services, and will continue to be rolled out.

In order to ensure the company delivers its promise, the company is embracing the expert cleaning solution you can always trust.

The refilling facility is a clear manifestation of the improved service and product offering Elso is delivering to its stakeholders. "As a Namibian company we believe in being a good corporate citizen and contributing in a meaningful way to the nation. Helping reduce waste through the refilling option is a great way of contributing to a better and cleaner Namibia," the company says.

Hilton Loring, CEO of Elso Holdings, said: "If we do not collectively do something to curb our plastic waste, we will soon have an insurmountable problem globally. Offering our wide array of cleaning products to our customers as refills and through decanting really seemed like an obvious solution and a win-win situation for all involved. So, we at Elso made it happen and it's now already available at four factory outlets across Namibia."