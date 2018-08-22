Tanzania Medics Warned As 9 Staff Catch Ebola in DRC

Dar es Salaam — Medics in Tanzania were yesterday told to remain vigilant in the wake of the rising cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), health workers are 21 to 32 times more likely to be infected with the Ebola virus compared to other people in the general population.

So far, nine healthcare staff have contracted the virus in DRC since the outbreak was recently reported. One was reported dead, according to WHO's latest reports. In general, there are 91 patients who have been confirmed to have contracted the virus with 50 recorded cases of death.

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Minister Ummy Mwalimu told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the information emerging from the DRC should serve as a wake up call to all health workers in Tanzania.

"These health workers from DRC may have contracted the virus while treating patients at the clinics and not at the Ebola Treatment Centres (ETCs)... " explained the minister at a press conference.

News of the latest outbreak of Ebola comes a week after the WHO declared the DRC an Ebola-free country. This is the 10th time the diseases has resurfaced in the DRC in recent years.

There has been no case of the disease in Tanzania despite being close to the DRC. However, Ms Mwalimu said public health authorities will not be complacent because there is still a risk of cross-border transmission.

As the government strives to prevent entry of the disease into the country, Ms Mwalimu said it remains the duty of the health workers to protect themselves before taking care of other patients. "The ministry has so far trained 80 specialists on precaution and prevention measures and employed an additional 33 specialist to add input to countries boarder," she said.

She further revealed that so far the government had supplied Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth Sh5 billion to health care workers across the country.

"The Centre for Diseases Control and WaterReed have also provided Tanzania with 4 kits that can test up to 400 patients. Tests for Ebola can now be carried out in laboratories Muhimbili National Hospital, Mbeya Referral Hospital and KCMC in Kilimanjaro," she said.

Minister Ummy Mwalimu said training on handling samples have been carried out in regions such as Mwanza, Arusha, Ruvuma, Kilimanjaro, Kigoma and Kagera.

She further called upon all the members of the public to report any symptoms of the disease and follow the infection prevention and control measures as they have been instructed by public health authorities.