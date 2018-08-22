22 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Africa: Calls Mount in East Africa for Release of Uganda's Bobi Wine

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Syriacus Buguzi &zephania Ubwani

Dar es Salaam/Arusha — Calls are mounting in East Africa for the release of Ugandan legislator and musician Robert Kyagulanyi, a.k.a Bobi Wine who is being held following a fracas that rocked a by-election campaign in Arua Town, North-West of the country's capital Kampala.

In an open letter addressed to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, ACT Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe said that a better Uganda cannot be achieved when there are violations of human rights and laws in that East African country.

"East Africans tremble when injustices are done in any part of the region and you as the leader must show the way in respecting fundamental rights of your own citizens," he told Mr Museveni.

Mr Kabwe said his party has been following up the current political situation in Uganda and was alarmed by the rate at which the political space had deteriorated.

He was not alone in the growing crusade for the release of "Bobi Wine."

The East African Law Society (EALS) has castigated the Ugandan government over what it says was increasing and systematic violence targeting persons perceived to be political dissidents there.

EALS said the ongoing clampdown against civil rights protestors was a flagrant violation of the rule of law and respect to fundamental human rights and freedoms and Uganda's obligations to the East African Community (EAC).

"The partner states to the Treaty establishing the EAC have undertaken to observe the rule of law and human rights," Mr Richard Mugisha, the president of the Society said in a statement released in Arusha late yesterday.

Africa

Dr Tedros Writes on First Year As WHO's Leader

It's been just over a year since Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took office as WHO Director-General. Here's his first… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.