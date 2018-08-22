Malawi: TNM Makes Changes to Super League Media Awards

Blantyre — TNM Plc, a long-term sponsor of the country's elite football Super League has announced changes to the format of media awards component of the competition with an independent panel of judges expected to take charge from 2018 onwards.

Announcing the changes, Head of Marketing Division, Sobhuza Ngwenya said the changes are aimed at promoting quality sports journalism, integrity and recognition of outstanding football writers and analysts.

Ngwenya said the media awards component would devolve from the club and player awards ceremony and run as a parallel event of its own form.

"We are emphasizing on high quality sports journalism, as such we have streamlined the awards categories to seven from 15, previously. The 2018 media component of the Super League offers expanded scope and focuses on promoting professionalism and integrity amongst sports journalists," said Ngwenya.

He said the independent panel of judges would be led by academics in journalism from the University of Malawi, adding that the panel would be coordinated by FD Communications Ltd, an award-winning advertising and public relations agency.

"This year's competition seeks to promote high-quality sports journalism and output. The independent panel of judges will be looking for the very best and finest in the field of football journalism, which is a major industry worldwide," he said.

He, therefore, commended sports journalists and different media houses for rendering support to the TNM Super League since it was launched 11 years ago.

"TNM considers sports journalists as important stakeholders in our quest to developing football standards in Malawi and the devolution of the awards underscores our commitment towards media development and professionalism," said the TNM Head of Marketing.

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) Treasurer General, Tiya Somba-Banda said looking at the current global trends on how football media awards have evolved, it was indeed an ideal time for the League to change and adopt the new format.

"It is pleasing to note that sports journalists themselves saw the need to change and their umbrella body Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) championed the whole change process," Somba-Banda observed.

"The media and sports journalists in particular, are crucial in the successful running of the Super League and we always value their contribution, hence our engagement will always be cordial for the betterment of the game," he added.

Media award categories include, Best Print Journalist, Best Radio Journalist, Best Television Journalist, Best Online Journalist and Best Photo-journalist, Best Columnist, Best Cameraperson and Best Commentator.