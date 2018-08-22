22 August 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Found Dead in Blantyre's Mudi Catchment Area

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre — An unidentified man has been found dead in the early hours of Tuesday, August 21 in Mudi Catchment area in Makhetha, Blantyre.

Limbe Police Station Public Relations Officer, Patrick Mussa confirmed the development, saying the man is believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age.

"Some herdsmen were searching for a lost cow which they suspected had entered into the catchment area and in the course of their search, they found the naked dead body in a decomposed state," said Mussa.

Mussa said the matter was reported to Limbe Police Station where police officers together with medical personnel visited the scene where postmortem results established that death was due to strangulation.

The police publicist added that investigations are still underway to establish the identity of the deceased and to apprehend those behind the murder.

Meanwhile, police is appealing to those that may provide information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime to bring it forward.

