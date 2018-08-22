Mangochi — Deputy Director for Economic Planning and Development, Idrissa Mwale has urged Mangochi District Council to incorporate the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS) III and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its development plans.

Mwale made the call on Tuesday when officials from the Economic Planning and Development, United Nations Development Programme and Department of Information disseminated MGDS III and the SDGs to the district executive committee (DEC) on the need for the two documents to guide development programmes at the council.

"Councils should align their District Development Plans with the MGDS because this is a government blue print and it is there to guide all development plans for the next four years up to 2022," said Mwale.

"The MGDS III was developed to help the country achieve the SDGs. So, you cannot ignore the MGDS III and concentrate on the implementation of the SDGs and achieve them. MGDS III has to be incorporated at all cost while eyeing the SDGs," he added.

The delegation took the DEC through the MGDS III and the SDGs making clarifications where necessary, while emphasizing on the importance of each goal.

However, Mangochi District Council Director of Planning and Development (DPD), Ernest Kaphuka told Mana in an interview that the council had already incorporated MGDS III and the SDGs in its development plans.

"We are very glad as Mangochi District Council that we are a step ahead because we have already incorporated all the two documents in our Social Economic Plan (SEP) and the District Development Plan (DDP)," said Kaphuka.

He, therefore, hailed the team for the dissemination exercise, saying it had underscored the need for all development programmes at the council to be guided by the two documents.

The two documents have also been translated into three languages namely Chewa, Yao and Tumbuka for thorough dissemination across the country.

The Mangochi team is among three teams that have been deployed to three districts of Rumphi, Ntchisi and Mangochi to conduct pretesting exercise of the translated versions before dissemination of the same.

After sensitizing the DEC, the Mangochi team proceeded to the community for the language pretesting exercise of the Yao version with Area Development Committees