Kenya: Supermarket Shopping Significantly Increases Body Mass Index (BMI) in Kenya

According to a new study titled, “Supermarket Shopping and Nutritional Outcomes: A panel data analysis for Urban Kenya,” shopping in supermarkets significantly increases body mass index (BMI), and contributes to higher consumption of processed and highly processed foods and lower consumption of unprocessed foods. Even though Kenya is still facing problems of undernutrition and child stunting, rates of adult overweight and obesity are high.

“Overweight and obesity are growing health problems in many developing countries. These results, alarming from a nutrition and health perspective, confirm that the retail environment affects people’s food choices and nutrition, and the growth of supermarkets contributes to the nutrition transition in Africa,” said Olivier Ecker, co-author of the study, and senior research fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Washington, D.C. “However, the effects depend on the types of foods offered.”

IFPRI research finds shopping food in supermarkets increases adult BMI by 0.64 kg/m2. The rapid rise in people’s body mass index (BMI) strongly contributes to various non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as diabetes, hypertension, and some forms of cancer. Obesity and NCDs are associated with morbidity and mortality, lost labor productivity, and high healthcare costs.

The study utilized data collected in urban Kenya in 2012 and 2015 to analyze the effects of supermarket shopping on adult BMI and dietary composition. The study, published in a recent edition of the journal, World Development, emphasizes that better understanding the nutrition effects of modernizing retail environments can help to design policies aimed at reducing negative health externalities.

Even though the study did not find that supermarkets contribute to net increases in total calorie consumption, the findings reveal significant shifts in dietary composition. Supermarket shopping contributes to a sizeable decrease in energy consumption from unprocessed staples and from fresh fruits and vegetables, and a significant increase in energy consumption from dairy, vegetable oil, processed meat products (sausages etc.), and highly processed foods (bread, pasta, snacks, soft drinks etc.). These shifts toward processed and highly processed foods lead to less healthy diets, with higher sugar, fat, and salt contents, and probably lower amounts of micronutrients and dietary fibers.

“Some of the effects are still relatively small in magnitude, but they may increase with supermarkets further gaining in importance. The observed changes in dietary composition can also explain the increasing effect on BMI, even without a rise in total calorie consumption. The reason is that the human body requires less energy for the digestion of processed and highly processed foods,” said Ecker.

Kenya has one of the most prospering supermarket sectors in sub-Saharan Africa. The share of grocery sales through supermarkets is about 10% at national level, but already much higher in large urban centers. A rapid growth of supermarkets is also expected in other parts of Africa. Modernizing food retail environments, together with income growth and urbanization, may also play a certain role in rising obesity rates because of changes in people’s diets and lifestyles. For instance, the rapid spread of supermarkets in many developing countries could affect consumer food choices and thus nutritional outcomes.

However, the research provides regulatory and policy recommendations to avoid undesirable diet and nutrition outcomes, including enhancing consumer awareness. “Rather than thwarting modernization in the retail sector, policies that incentivize the sale of more healthy foods—such as fruits and vegetables—in supermarkets may be more promising to promote desirable nutritional outcomes. If properly managed—supermarkets can also have important positive nutrition effects,” said Ecker.